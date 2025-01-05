Kwara govt warns residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Anambra State government says it spent N1.58 billion on refuse disposal in the state, between January to October 2021.

The Kwara State Government has warned residents of the state against indiscriminate dumping of refuse to ensure a healthy environment and prevent outbreak of diseases.

Nafisat Musa Buge, commissioner for Environment, gave the warning while receiving the report of Environmental Health Officers Taskforce, after an enforcement exercise, where some environmental violators were apprehended at Oja Gbooro area of the metropolis,

The Commissioner noted that, “Kwara State has been rated high among its peers, for its untiring efforts at eradicating indiscriminate dumping of refuse and sustaining a neat and safe environment for residents.”

She disclosed that some environmental violators were apprehended and in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), adding that, they will be arraigned before the Court soon.

She therefore, warned residents to stop violating environmental laws of the state or be ready to face the consequences in accordance with the law.

Buge, however, lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq administration, for the unwavering support to the Ministry, at sustaining a clean, safe and healthy environment for all.

She equally commended the Environmental Health Taskforce, for their sustained vigilance and commitments of Environmental Health Officers, for their efforts which is aimed at sustaining the healthy living of the people as well as a clean environment, to attract investors, which will no doubt boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The Commissioner thereafter appealed to the public to join hands with the present administration, in its efforts at ensuring a cleaner and safer Kwara.

