Kwara govt refutes victimisation reports against Igbo tax payers

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), at the weekend, described a publication on 31st July 2024 by an online medium – the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), alleging that the revenue agency victimised taxpayers and debtors, mostly the Igbo businessmen and women, as false, and malicious.

A release signed by Funmilayo Oguntumbi, Head of the Corporate Affairs Department (KW-IRS), stated that “we are tempted to believe that this false narrative was at the instance of some members of the Kwara State Igbo Traders Association (KWAITA), which has recently instituted a legal action against the Service on 12th July, 2024 on the same subject matter before the Kwara State High Court in suit KWS/308/24 – NWANKWO SYLVESTER & 90 ORS VS KWARA STATE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE & 2 ORS.

“This action of twisting the fact through a media publication is, therefore, in bad faith.”

The Revenue Agency in its reaction to the alleged misinformation, clarified that ” contrary to the unfounded allegation contained in the publication, at no time did the Governor of Kwara State explicitly or impliedly direct the Service to victimise or act in a particular way towards anyone based on their religion, ethnicity, or other personal social identity.

“The execution of judgements was effected on six (6) judgement debtors/taxpayers. Three of them are Igbo traders, while the remaining three are Yoruba traders. For the record, the businesses affected are; Electrical Appliances with a business address at 154 Ibrahim Taiwo Road opp Stadium Gate, Ilorin, Boutique dealers with a business address at 12, Taiwo Isale Ilorin, opposite Gada Market and Dealer in Automobile spare parts at Ibrahim Taiwo Road Adjacent Lapariah Tech owoniboys building Ilorin.

Read also: Resource Energy and Green Fuels Partner to Build a 4.7MWp Solar PV Gas Hybrid System for Valentine Chickens in Kwara State, Nigeria

“We have made these disclosures as a matter of probity to give the lie to the wicked claims that any specific individuals are being targeted.

“The Service has adopted a non-discriminatory policy on prohibition of Associations on assessment and collection of personal income tax in compliance with relevant provisions of the federal law which is the Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 (as amended).

“The Service will not join issues with the publisher and cohort over issues that are already pending for adjudication before a court of competent jurisdiction as doing same will be Sub Judice.

Read also: Women in Taxation emphasise the power of diversity, inclusion

“Against this background, and as a reputable Agency that firmly believes in the principles of the rule of law and judicial process, we would not allow anyone to drag the Service’s hard-earned reputation in the mud.

“We advise ICIR and those behind the unpatriotic publication to refrain from heating the polity by subjecting matters already before a competent court to a court of public opinion where players sometimes intentionally choose which facts to state and which facts to suppress in the pursuit of their agenda.

“We urge the platform to refrain from interfering with the constitutional powers and functions of the Court,” the Revenue Agency declared.