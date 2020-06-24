Kwara Govt. lauds FG for equipping Fire Service Training School

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has lauded the Federal Government for donating state-of-the-art fire-fighting equipment to the state.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, gave the commendation Tuesday while commissioning a fire truck deployed to the Fire Service Training School in Ilorin.

According to a statement by Modupe Joel, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, he the gesture would strengthen the state government’s preparedness to combat fire disaster and secure lives and property in record time.

The Governor noted that his administration had improved the level of preparedness and response to fire outbreaks by procuring two skytic modern rapid intervention fire trucks and one fire-fighting truck.

Abdulrazaq commended the commitment of the State Fire officers in handling 118 fire calls, as he called on Kwarans to cooperate with the Fire Service for better service.

Speaking earlier, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Ibrahim Liman, represented by Assistant Controller General in the service, Callistus Agu, explained that the fire truck is deployed to serve dual functions of fire-fighting and training of firefighters in the North Central Geopolitical Zone of the country.

Liman added that fire-fighting is everybody’s business, hence the need for synergy between the Federal and State Governments to contain the menace of fire outbreaks.

The CG of the Fire Service, therefore, solicited for improved training and welfare of state firefighters as practised in other states.