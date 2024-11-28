Kwara govt decries politicisation of public schools’ intervention programmes

…frowns at political branding of school materials

Kwara State Government has frowned at a culture of people branding materials to be donated to public school children with subtle or obvious political messages and indoctrination.

A statement signed by Sa’adatu Moddibo Kawu, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development read, “this practice, which includes emblazoning the picture of the donor on such books or school materials, should stop.

“While every support for public school is welcome and appreciated, the government has a standing policy that such materials do not come with political branding of any kind.

“It is on record that education materials that the state government donated to school children between 2019 and now usually do not come with the picture of His Excellency the Governor, who feels such practices are not healthy for young children.

“Public officials and private individuals should kindly take note of this. Again, the government thanks everyone who gives any form of support for public education.”

Share