Kwara governor warns against provocative actions, imposes curfew on Offa, Erinle

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State governor, has imposed a curfew on Offa and Erinle towns; a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor, has said.

The curfew will be in force between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice.

The statement said the curfew became necessary following the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities Thursday.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6p.m. today, Thursday, March 3, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately,” it said.

It warned all residents “to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately”, adding that “Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed.”

The governor also urged residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with the directive to save lives and property.

He appealed to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace.

“The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew,” the statement added.

Recall that Offa/Erinle communities have been in conflict spanning several years and the hostilities have also claimed many lives of indigenes of both communities.

Although series of curfews had been imposed in the past, even during the administration of Bukola Saraki as governor of the state, the communal clashes have continued.