Kwara Governor swears in six judges, urges fairness and justice for all

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State.

…as Abdulrazaq swears -6 judges

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has inaugurated six new judges for the state high court, urging them to discharge their duties with “diligence, impartiality, and overriding interest of the community and national security.

The new judges are; Ibijoke Olabisi Olawoyin; Fatimah Funsho Abdulrasaq; Oluwatosin Adenike Adeniyi; Yusuf Diko Adebayo; Olalekan Osuolale Ajayi; and

Muritala Folohunsho.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House Ilorin, Governor Abdulrazaq congratulated the judges on their appointment and expressed confidence that they will remain committed to the administration of justice for all.

He said the development is another milestone as it was the first time six judges were sworn in at the same time in the state.

“This also makes a total of eleven (11) High Court Judges that I have administered their oath of office within five years in office.

“I congratulate the newly appointed Judges and their families. I also celebrate your hard work and other noble qualities that brought you here. Today, you have been entrusted with the immense responsibility of upholding justice and ensuring that the rights of every citizen are protected.

“As you take on this noble task, remember that your decisions will shape the lives of individuals and the fabric of our society. Let me remind you of the remarkable words of Usman Dan Fodio, who said that ‘a kingdom can endure unbelief, but it cannot endure with injustice,” the Governor said.

Abdulrazaq assures that he will continue to support the judiciary, recalling how the administration has renovated and remodelled several courts within the state.

“Recently, I approved the reconstruction of the former Revenue Court at GRA Ilorin to serve as courtrooms for more Judges, while also creating a more befitting environment for the Revenue Courts in the State.

“It is our desire that this will be followed, all things being equal, with the construction of a new court complex to ensure the State has befitting court rooms,” he added.

Joined by Abiodun Ayodele Adebara, Chief Judge of the State, the Governor also presented new SUVs to the new judges.

“A seamless working relationship between the two arms of Government has ensured timeous payments of allowances and entitlements to the Judicial officers, among other things.

“I commend the judiciary, legislature, and the security agencies for the collaborative approach we have adopted in the development of Kwara State, and peaceful coexistence and safety of its people. Let us remain united in the pursuit of a greater Kwara State and Nigeria,” said the Governor.

Abiodun Ayodele Adebara, in his remarks, said the ceremony was a milestone in the state’s administration of justice, saying it injects ‘new minds, new perspectives, and new energy to the state Judiciary’.

He commended the Governor’s commitment to the rule of law and expressed confidence that the addition of the new judges will enhance speedy delivery of justice to the people.

“Your Excellency, we are grateful for your commitment to the Judiciary of our dear State and the Rule of Law. Right from the inception of the appointment exercise leading to this swearing-in ceremony of today, you have stood with us in spite of the many challenges that came our way before the appointment came to fruition,” he said.

Ibijoke, who spoke on behalf of other new judges, said they will uphold and give effect to the ideals of justice, fairness and equity while dispensing justice to all and sundry.

She thanked Governor Abdulrazaq for taking action for Kwara to meet all the requirements set by the National Judicial Council regarding their appointment by the State Judicial Commission.

“We were aware that when hope of this appointment was fading, Your Excellency took swift action by making resources available at the crucial time that enabled the State to meet the many conditions set by the National Judicial Council before considering the recommendation by the Kwara state Judicial Service Commission for our appointment,” she said.