Kwara governor nominates Bolanle Olukoju commissioner-designate

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has named a communications, public relations and policy advocacy specialist, Bolanle Olukoju, as a commissioner-nominee in the new cabinet that will drive effective and efficient governance during the governor’s second term in office.

Olukoju’s name was among the list of 18 commissioner-nominees forwarded to the Kwara State House of Assembly by Abdulrazaq for screening and confirmation. The names were recently unveiled at plenary by the Speaker of the house, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

The Speaker, while reading the governor’s communication to the assembly, said the governor’s request for the clearance of the nominees was pursuant to Section 14, Sub-section 4 and Section 192, Sub-section 125 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Olukoju, renowned for her exceptional top-notch skills and expertise in stakeholders and communications management, has been instrumental in shaping and driving effective narratives across various sectors. With a track record of successful campaigns and strategic messaging, her inclusion in the list of nominees reflects governor Abdulrazaq’s commitment to bringing on board individuals with the right experience and acumen to facilitate smooth and hitch-free governance.

Governor Abdulrazaq’s commitment to inclusiveness, diversity and increased role for women is further exemplified by the diverse composition of the nominees, which includes women such as Amina El-Imam, a senior lecturer in the Department of Microbiology at the University of Ilorin, amongst others.

The full list of commissioner-nominees is as follows: Abdulganiyu Abdulazeez, representing Asa Local Government Area; Aliyu Sabi, Baruten LGA; Sheu Ndanusa, Edu LGA; Afolasade Kemi, Ekiti LGA and Segun Ogunsola, Ifelodun LGA.

Others include Abdulqowiy Olododo representing Ilorin East; Saadat Modibbo-Kawu for Ilorin South; Senior Suleiman, Ilorin West; Hauwa Nuru, Ilorin West; Damilola Yusuf, Isin; Oloruntosin Thomas, Isin and Bola Olukoju, Irepodun LGA.

Also on the list are Abubakar Abdullahi for Kaiama LGA; John Bello, Moro; Amina El-Imam, Offa; Mary Ayinde, Oke-Ero; Olaitan Buremo, Oyun and Usman Yinusa for Patigi LGA.

As part of the screening process, Bolanle Olukoju and her fellow nominees on Tuesday, August 15 submitted 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk, Kwara State House of Assembly.

In the meantime, the legislature has approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers made in fulfillment of Section 196, Sub-section 1 of the Constitution.

The governor said the nominations of his commissioners-designate and advisers reinforced his administration’s commitment to appoint only competent, loyal and committed individuals who will facilitate hitch-free governance and fast-track qualitative service delivery to the people of Kwara State.

With a focus on purposeful leadership and the rule of law, Olukoju’s inclusion in the emerging state executive council also underlines the commitment of the Kwara State Government under governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to institutionalise dynamic administrative structure that is powered by strategic communication, effective public relations, and a resolute commitment to the welfare of its citizens.