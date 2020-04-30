Kwara Gov lauds Buhari over nomination of Fareeda, Kolo to FCC

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of Fareedah Dankaka and James Kolo to serve at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) as chairperson and member, respectively.

The governor in his congratulatory message, released by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye stated that “our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes go to the two nominees. The nomination is a reward for loyalty to a good cause, a conviction to stick to the truth, and long-standing commitments to the service of humanity, especially the good people of Kwara State.

“We commended Mr. President for this honour. The government and people of Kwara State are very grateful for the recognition to have our daughter and son serve in the A-list parastatal. We are confident that Hajia Fareedah and Mr. Kolo will make us proud in the course of this call to serve our fatherland,” the governor said.