Kwara correspondents honour Gov AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has honoured the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq with “Human Capital Development In Governance” Award.

Governor Abdulrazaq has made human capital development, especially in the areas of education, empowerment and gender advocacy cardinal points of his administration.

Speaking at the grand finale of the chapel press week on Thursday night; Abdulkareem Garba, the chairman of the chapel and channels TV correspondent, explained that the event was annual tradition in keeping with all chapels affiliated to the mother union, the Nigeria Union of Journalists. He added that the Correspondent Chapel undertook series of activities on the occasion.

“We invited net worth individuals and scholars to give lectures; we undertake seminars and, of course, organised Award Nite such as this one to reward excellence.

“All these are means to pass feedback to the larger society on the deep reflections we do in our jobs of informing the public and making authorities accountable.”

Speaking further, he informed the governor that media industry was the most distressed in the country. “Our members are subjected to irregular salaries, non-payment of allowances, despite the many hazards that attend our jobs. We are often, needlessly harassed by security agencies. To cap it all, there are no insurance policies available to us.

“We understand your limitations as governor. But as chief executive of the state, you can be our ambassador in the power circle where policy decisions are made.”

Garba thanked the governor for being exceptional in the encouragement of the media.

“As reporters, we were happy with the news of the landmark reforms, rejuvenation and motivation given to state owned media houses in Kwara.

“Particularly, we were excited at the prospect of a new radio station to serve the far flung Kwarans who, as a result of years of neglect, made radio waves from the neighbouring Benin Republic their choice stations and means of news gathering. To this effort of yours, we say kudos.”

In his acceptance speech, Governor Abdulrazaq who appreciated the body for the honour bestowed on him, noted that “We do not take this award for granted. It is a challenge for our administration to continue to prioritise and deliver on the most basic needs of our people and make life worth living for all of them — irrespective of where they are in every corner of the state.”

The governor, represented by his deputy, Kayofe Alabi declared that “our dream is to make Kwara the number one success story in Nigeria in access to quality public education and impressive learning outcome, potable water, affordable and qualitative basic healthcare services, reduced poverty rate, infrastructural development, and everything that boosts inclusive growth, among other key indicators of human capital development which will improve the living standards of our people.

“We cannot do this alone; hence, we call for continuous support of all the stakeholders, including the media, as we commit more resources and energy to the delivery of dividends of democracy.

“I dedicate this award to the great people of Kwara State and to all members of our team and everyone involved in the formulation and implementation of our people-focused policies and programmes which have greatly changed how governance is viewed by the largest majority of our people.”