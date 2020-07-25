Kwara cancels Eid prayer as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

As part of measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Kwara, the state government has cancelled congregational Eid-ul-adha prayers for 2020 across the state.

Kayode Alabi, deputy governor and chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on Covid-19, who announced this on Friday at a press briefing in Ilorin, the state capital, explained that the decision was painful but was made in the interest of all.

“in the past few days, the Kwara State Government has held meetings with different stakeholders in the state on the way forward in our collective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The engagements, which are a continuation of what we were always doing, were necessitated by the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and of course, the upcoming Ileya festival which is a special period for our people.

“As it stands today, Kwara has 707 confirmed cases, out of which 449 are active. We have successfully managed and discharged 244 patients to rejoin their families. And just yesterday (Thursday), we lost another patient. That brings to 15 the number of casualties from the pandemic in our state. May God rest the souls of the departed ones and comfort their families,” the deputy governor said.

According to him, “The last few days have seen an unprecedented jump in the number of our cases. Between 9th of July 2020 and yesterday July 23rd, we recorded 56% of our total confirmed cases! Increasing number of our patients now require intensive care to survive. This points to a grim situation that requires drastic measure.”

The government equally announced a ban on vigils in churches and mosques while restating the ban on concert, clubbing, beer parlour, and bar in hotels.

Alabi disclosed that the government is setting up a task force to enforce all the new directives, including new guidelines on transport unions and market associations.

The Kwara State shopping mall (Shoprite), the Amusement Park, markets, and University of Ilorin Zoological Garden are to close down on Eid Day and the day after Eid, according to the Deputy Governor.

The briefing was attended by cabinet members; police commissioner Kayode Egbetokun; State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Bello Ale; representatives of the Council of Ulamah the Imam Imale of Ilorin Sheikh Abdullah Abdulhameed and Justice Salihu Muhammed; representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Kwara) Pastor Moses Popoola; leader of the state transport union Abdulrazaq Ariwoola; representatives of the bankers’ committee led by Victor Inyang; and representatives of the market associations in the state, among others.