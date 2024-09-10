Kwara boosts basic education with N14bn UBEC counterpart fund

As part of measures to improve on the quality of basic education in the State, the Kwara State Government has paid N14 billion as a counterpart fund with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State stated that his Government paid up the N14 billion Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart fund as part of efforts to boost the quality of basic education, saying his Government’s footprints are visible in all the 193 Wards and the 16 Local Government Areas of the State, especially as regards the quality education.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who stated this at the Grand Finale of the 2024 Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said the last five years of his administration had brought about significant developments in all sectors.

Represented by Saadu Salahudeen, Governor’s Special Adviser and Counsellor, also mentioned the renovation of more than 600 schools, urban renewal projects, massive road construction, payment of N750 million salary areas to staff of the State-owned three Colleges of Education, and recruitment of new teachers as part of achievements made so far.

Part of the accomplishments, according to the governor, also included eradication of polio within six months in office as some of the major impacts of the administration, cutting across all the 16 local government areas and the 193 political wards of the State.

While assuring that his administration would continue to partner the State Correspondents to promote development in the State, the governor’s aide noted that the current administration had “created a more conducive environment” for journalists to operate and practice their professions since it came on board.

Earlier, Bola Ojukoju, Commissioner for Communication, requested the media practitioners in the State to always uphold the tenets of the profession in the discharge of their duties.

“Let’s stand for the truth, if your are in doubt of your stories, we have a channel of communication in Kwara State. Always reach out to us to verify your stories”, she said.