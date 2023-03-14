Kwara APC urges INEC to review challenges, conduct better guber poll

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review challenges of logistics that slowed down the conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections on February 25.

A statement by Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, the state APC publicity secretary, said the party was convinced that INEC would have conducted some reviews of the last election to identify areas where it must do better in the March 18 governorship and house of assembly poll.

“We feel especially compelled to call on the INEC to address the late arrival of its officials and materials to various polling units. Equally important is the rampant incident of insufficient electoral materials, including the ink.

“Similarly, we want to urge the electoral body to be very vigilant in its use of various electronic platforms, of particular concern is the information at our disposal that the opposition party has perfected plans to hack into INEC portals to manipulate the process to its advantage.

“This is what the PDP is now banking on to re-impose an expired political dynasty on the state after its total rejection by the people of Kwara State. We therefore call for absolute vigilance.

“As the professional body, we are certain that the INEC must have discovered some other things that should be improved upon, and we hope to see such improvements on Saturday. All said, we commend the body for the conduct of the last election, and we seek for a better outing on Saturday,” it stated.