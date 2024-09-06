Kwara: 56 suspected internet fraudsters in EFCC net

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has arrested fifty-six (56) persons suspected to be internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity explained that the arrests were carried out between the 3rd and 4th, of September 2024, at different locations within the town following credible intelligence on the activities of fraudsters throwing unsuspected citizens of the state into pain and tears through their fraudulent pranks.

“Items recovered from them include 18 different brands of exotic cars, laptops, expensive smartphones, and charms. “The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations,” the statement declared.