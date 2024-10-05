  • Saturday, October 05, 2024
Kwankwaso hints at merger talks with Peter Obi ahead 2027 

October 5, 2024

Kwankwaso: The unrivalled enigma and political juggernaut

Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, has expressed his willingness to be a running mate to Peter Obi, his Labour Party counterpart, in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso stated that he would accept the role if certain conditions are met. In a video clip trending on social media, the northern politician said that establishing trust is crucial for any potential agreement.

Kwankwaso said he is politically bigger than Obi, citing his PhD holder status and impressive performance as governor.

He said, “I’m bigger than Peter Obi politically, I’m his elder brother, I’m a PhD holder, I performed better than him when I was a governor of my state. I’ve no problem with deputizing Peter Obi, but only if certain conditions are met.

“We are willing to engage in discussions, provided that trust is established”. It should be noted that both Kwakwanso and Obi are popular opposition figures in the country.

In the last general election, Obi secured the majority of votes in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with approximately 6,101,533 votes.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso won 38 out of 44 local government areas in Kano State, garnering 1,496,687 votes.

