KWACCIMA commits to enhancing economic growth in Kwara

Oluronke Adeyemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and President of the Association

The Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), on Monday reaffirmed commitment to continue to engage relevant authorities to address challenges, boost industrial revolution and enhance economic growth in Kwara.

Oluronke Adeyemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and President of the Association, stated this in Ilorin, at a Press Conference held to herald the trade fair holding in the State Capital between 6th and 16th December, 2024.

Challenges facing every business in the State, according to her, are numerous, and they are making efforts to relate with appropriate authorities including the Government to ensure economic prosperity.

She said, “for years, challenges are many and, we recognise that government can not respond to everything within a year or two but we have been ensuring that government is continuously working on these challenges so that with time some of these issues will be a thing of the past.”

She commended the State Government’s support, under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on economic development of the association.

Abu Salami, Deputy President of the Association, stated that arrangements had been concluded to hold 11th Kwara Trade Fair.

Salami, represented by Hassan Ibrahim, highlighted the objectives and benefits of the trade fair, to showcase abundant availability of resources in 16 LGAs in the State to the World, accelerate development of commerce and industry, and indicate prospects for foreign and local private investments in strategic areas.

He said the theme of this year’s fair is “Unlocking the Investment Potential of Kwara State for Sustainable Economic Development” and business organizations in Nigeria, Federal and State-owned corporate, research and educational institute, Nano, Micro, Small, Medium and large scale industries from within and outside the state are expected to participate.

Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, Kwara State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, posited that the Ministry prioritises ease of doing business and remain committed to ensuring that businesses thrive in the State.

The Commissioner, represented by Ibrahim Salman, assured full support of the Government towards achieving a successful outcome.

Share