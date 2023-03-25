Kuda celebrates progress in gender equity, repositions women for economic growth

To promote equity and raise advocacy for women’s inclusion and visibility, Kuda, the money app for Africans, recently announced a month-long series of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD).

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point for giving proper attention to the rights of women and issues about their wellbeing such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and protection against violence and abuse.

Kuda’s 2023 IWD celebration is built around the global theme for this year’s IWD is, ‘Embrace Equity’. According to the digital bank, this year’s activities are to seek more opportunities for women to make progress in their personal and professional lives, as well as to reposition women for economic growth and success in career and business.

“As an equal opportunity-promoting organisation, we are passionate about promoting a healthy work environment where everyone irrespective of gender can aspire, reach the top of their career and realise their personal goals,” Rosie Hewat, the chief people officer at Kuda, stated.

According to her, the IWD activities planned to stretch the entire month of March include a showcase of the impact that Kuda has made in promoting gender equity from 2022 to 2023. The showcase will also include the company’s further commitment to gender equity.

“We have always been intentional about building an organisation where gender equity is an obvious norm and we are excited to report that we have made progress with reflecting this core essence particularly within our Engineering and Product teams. This is a part of our growth process and we will continue to work towards building the type of workplace we dream of,” Hewat stated.

She revealed that over the past year, steps taken by Kuda to promote gender equity included fine-tuning its school-to-workplace internship programme aimed to imbue young engineers and product managers with the requisite skills for career progress.

According to her, other steps included the development of a recruitment model that incentivises peer referrals; offering more opportunities for product management trainees to become product managers at Kuda, and the expansion of the Engineering and Product teams to onboard more women into leadership roles. “More progressive initiatives are being championed by the company’s woman-led Diversity, Inclusion and Equity committee,” Hewat disclosed.

Hewat disclosed further that the company in 2022 bolstered career growth for 20 young women it sponsored to the Africa Girls In Tech bootcamp. The programme in partnership with Africa Agility afforded the beneficiaries opportunity to learn tech and product skills and helped them get internships at tech startups or start freelancing.

“As a result of these equity-promoting initiatives, Kuda remains a workplace of reference. Over the past year, we have increased the number of female hires by 133 percent, grown the number of women on our Product team by 87 percent and increased the female membership of our Engineering team by 144 percent. We’re also proud to announce that the ratio of female-to-male employees at Kuda is now 1:1,” she stated.