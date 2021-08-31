KTN Global Alliance announce country lead for Nigeria

Lamide Johnson is now the Country Lead (Nigeria), KTN Global Alliance Africa after he joined the group.

KTN Global Alliance is a six-year project in partnerships with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Innovate UK, designed to bring together partners and stakeholders across key innovation ecosystems in Sub-Saharan Africa, fostering long-lasting, strategic partnerships between Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, the UK and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking about his appointment, Lamide said “Joining the KTN Global Alliance Africa Programme is not only a strategic career move, but throughout my work with entrepreneurs and innovators in the past decade, I have found that partnerships leveraged by communities are the fastest way to build economic prosperity in Africa – this largely informed my decision to join the KTN. I am excited about the work we’d do to support the development of Nigeria through partnerships, innovation and technology.”

Lamide is indeed committed to accelerating innovation in Africa. With over 10 years experience as a designer who develops and implements digital skills, entrepreneurship, policy and capacity building programs for startups creating solutions for Africa’s urgent problems, that promote job creation and provide access for communities.

Apart from being a designer of digital skills, policy and innovation programmes in Africa, Lamide is also passionate about storytelling and being an author. He has four books credited to him, and his fifth book is due to be launched in December, 2021.

Read also: ENDSars: Solid insurance underwrites Lagos losses

He is the Founder and Lead Faculty of The Storytellers Academy, where he teaches the art of compelling storytelling for African startups, brands, businesses, & social enterprises.

He is nurturing young creative minds to tell the African story and connecting them to the vast opportunities in the content creation market.

The design and implementation of high impact initiatives led by Lamide include, COVID-19 Impact Survey on Early Stage Founders & Investors in Nigeria, Africa-UK Female Tech Founders programme, iNOVO accelerator programme for early stage startups in Nigeria, Future Females Business School Programme, Developer Placement Programme Nigeria’s first Intelligence Platform for Technology & Innovation, among others.

Before joining KTN, his most recent appointment was as the Deputy Director at the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, an initiative by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports (DCMS) to support the growth of the Technology ecosystem in Nigeria, where he also served as country director.

In addition, Lamide served as the Director, Partnerships and Engagement at Ventures Platform, from May 2017 to March 2020 as well as the Chief of Staff to Kola Aina.