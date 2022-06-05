Kohler mulls expansion in Nigeria, unveils latest products

The 150-year-old iconic Brand Kohler, a global hospitality brand has expanded its presence throughout Africa and is making plans to deepen its footprints across Nigeria, starting with the unveiling of its new products in Nigeria.

Speaking at its first-ever Kohler Bold event held recently at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Alan Orchard, commercial director, Kohler Africa, and the Middle East said the event was an opportunity for Kohler to showcase its new products.

Orchard said the products that Kohler has developed over the past 150 years will change the bathroom experience for Nigerian customers and Nigerian users.

“From an economic data point of view, it makes a lot of sense for us to serve over 200 million people, a GDP of 400billion dollars. Our business has grown very well in Africa since 2019. We want to offer our products to customers in all the continent and West Africa we believe is a key strategic market for Kohler and particularly Nigeria, which we believe is the future for the continent and Africa the future of Kohler organisation as well.

“We entered Nigeria last year with two Kholer showroom partners. We will enter Abuja later this year. Our expectation is that by 2025 Nigeria will have the largest share of the Kholer business in the African continent,” he explained.

He further explained that with Kholer’s compelling propositions, it will be impossible for customers to look beyond Kohler.

“If we can get our customer engagement right, we will automatically be the largest brand by value in the continent. But we are not obsessed with the outcome, we are committed to our customers and engage with them,” Orchard said.

Kohler enjoys standing warm relationships with the Architect and Developer community globally. It’s not different for Kohler Africa, and the brand intends to continue the well-entrenched engagement process.

“We consider it our responsibility to keep our Architect and Designer partners in line and ahead of customer expectations. We ensure that they create masterpieces each time they sit to draft a proposal and that their creations are timeless. We ensure that they win.” Orchard added.

Kohler Africa boasts of two exclusive Kohler Experience Stores in Lagos. The experience store in Lekki is in partnership with Sweethome while the VI store is in partnership with WATCO.

Each store spreads over 180 sq meters and exhibits the latest in design and technology. The experience stores aim to inspire customers and design enthusiasts to explore possibilities and transform their living spaces into a masterpiece. They flaunt some of the most premium categories that Kohler has to offer.

The Artist edition features crafted products of Kohler where artists have created literal show pieces with attention to every intricate detail.

Kohler has a range of intelligent bathroom products. Smart systems like DTV+ are built to uplift the sensory experience by fine-tuning water flow, temperatures, colour, and lighting.

Other products include the stately free-standing baths, matte black bathroom collection, modern life edge collection and Vive range.

Kohler has operations in all major countries of the Sub-Saharan Africa region including Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda and the recently launched store in Ghana.