Kogi’s choice of cashew for OSOP a great opportunity to boost economy – NEPC

Kogi State Coordinator of the Nigerian export promotion council (NEPC), Amina Abdulmalik has described the choice of cashew for Kogi State on the One State One Product (OSOP) policy as a great opportunity to help boost the economy of the state.

Abdulmalik made this known during the meeting of members of the Kogi State committee on export promotion (SCEP) held in Lokoja, adding that members of the committee should brace up for their responsibility for the success of SCEP and its sun committees.

Abdulmalik equally disclosed that the national forum of SCEP has promised to collaborate with NEPC to develop the OSOP products value chain in the country for job creation, rural economic development and boost non-oil export, adding that the forum has also agreed to work closely with financial institutions especially Bankers committee in order to enjoy seamless OSO implementation in their various states and working towards having the matching grants from the states.

She promised using the communique raised from the OSOP forum as the driving force for Kogi SCEP

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of state committee on Export promotion in Kogi state and permanent secretary commerce and Industry, Salifu Ameh frowned on the absence of some members of SCEP in the meeting and urged members to be regular in meetings , stressing that NEPC has indicated it readiness to support the committee to ensure a robust economy in the state.

Ameh also promised to hold a larger house meeting soon that will include all sub-committee members of SCEP.

Speaking also, the Director of commerce, Shiyigo Ruben described SCEP as a veritable tool to help boost the economy of the state and urged committee members to always be regular in meetings.

Some organisations in attendance were NASSI, Shippers association and Rice Millers Association Nigeria (RIMAN).