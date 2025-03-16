The Kogi Government Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has unveiled its implementation of the Land Use Charge Law, saying it marks a pivotal step in strengthening its revenue base for sustainable development.

Enehe Sule, executive chairman of KGIRS, during the press briefing in Lokoja, pointed out that the land Use Charge is not just a levy, it is an investment in better infrastructure, proved public services and a greater future for all Kogi residents.

“This legislation is a crucial step towards enhancing revenue generation for our local government, fostering data-driven decision- making and paving the way for the development of smart cities and job creation in Kogi State. Our ongoing tax reforms aims to streamline revenue collection, promote transparency and ensure that all stakeholders contribute their fair share towards the state’s development.

“The successful implementation of this law will yield numerous benefits for our stakeholders and for the state at large, even as I urge you all to join forces with us to make this initiative a resounding success.

“A well-structured revenue system is the foundation of good governance. By embracing the Land Use Charge, you are helping empower the government to deliver more impactful projects that will benefit businesses, communities and future generations,” he said.

Sule stressed that “It is not flat rate; the buildings determine the values and that is what the state government wants to do. Pensioners are zero in this capturing. Wears equally using community engagement in this capturing, mud house are not inclusive. We are doing this to douse fears.

“What Nyesom Wike is doing in Abuja is fantastic. So, if we pay this Land Use tax, we will then be bold to ask government what they are doing for us. We can’t turn our back to our civic responsibility and expect government to provide infrastructure for us.”

He also pointed out that with the successful launching of the Land Use Charge, Demand notice, “We are reaffirming our commitment in accountability, transparency and efficiency in revenue administration, together we can unlock Kogi State’s vast potential and create a brighter future for our citizens.”

He solicited their patience and understanding as his administration make a practical demonstration of how assessment will be raised, saying your attention to this matter is greatly appreciated and together they will build a more prosperous Kogi State.

