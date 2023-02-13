Kogi NAWOJ urges relevant authorities to restore water, electricity in Lokoja, environs

Relevant authorities in charge of water supply in Kogi State have been called upon to restore water to residents in Lokoja and its environs to reduce the hardship faced by the residents in search of potable water.

The appeal was made following resolutions, which emanated from the Kogi State chapter of the NAWOJ Congress Meeting, signed by Anne Olurinde, association’s chairperson, on Thursday in Lokoja.

Lokoja residents have been left without water supply for several weeks leaving residents to source for alternative supply, which health experts have said could result in water-borne diseases.

Kogi NAWOJ lamented that most communities in Lokoja had suffered scarcity of water even before the flood incident.

It urged all relevant authorities to swing into action so that Lokoja can have access to portable water for domestic use.

The association also urged the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company to restore power supply to Lokongoma community and other communities that have suffered power outage for a long time.

The association is of the opinion that inadequate power supply is capable of crippling the economic sector of the state and adversely, the internally generated revenue.

In another development, the association noted that as pregnant women and nursing mothers continue to slump due to the unending Automated Teller Machine (ATM) queues in commercial banks perpetuated by the Naira redesign policy, Kogi NAWOJ urges the federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria to make cash available to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The association equally expressed optimism that the BVAS machines introduced by the Independent Electoral Commission would guarantee free and fair elections in 2023. It urged all key players of the election to ensure the security and safety of women and youth before, during and after the general elections.

It also urged women to come out en masse to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.