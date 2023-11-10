Kogi Guber : Police ban movement across Kogi for election

Kogi State Police Command has said there will be restrictions of movement as from 12 midnight of Friday, 10 November, to 6pm of Saturday, November 11.

William Aya , Command’s Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Friday in Lokoja that the restriction of movement is due to the governorship election holding in the state on Saturday, November 11.

Read also ‘1.83 million voters set to decide Kogi’s 7th Civilian Governor tomorrow’

Motorists in transit were advised to use alternative routes during the restricted hours.

Aya said, “The Police appeals to the general public to adhere to this order to avoid any inconveniences they might encounter while en-rout Kogi State”.