Kogi Governor signs law establishing CUSTECH teaching hospital, Okene

Ahmed Usman Ododo, Kogi State governor, has signed a bill converting the state-of-the-art Reference Hospital, Okene into the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Teaching Hospital.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for Information and Communications, announced this on in Lokoja during a press briefing, adding that the move aligns with the National Universities Commission’s approval of a full-time Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, among other medical courses at CUSTECH, saying that the step ensures the programme begins on a solid foundation.

“This achievement is the result of months of coordinated engagement between the university, the State Ministry of Health, and the State Ministry of Education. We commend the State House of Assembly for passing the bill, which has now been signed into law by Governor Ododo.”

He emphasised the administration’s prioritisation of healthcare, noting that the former Reference Hospital now the CUSTECH Teaching Hospital is equipped with world class medical facilities, some of which are debuting for the first time in Africa.

“With this development, CUSTECH will have cutting – edge medical technology to train outstanding healthcare professionals for Kogi State and beyond.”

Fanwo equally highlighted the administration’s commitment to healthcare and education, describing the signing as a significant milestone in the state’s progress. He also expressed gratitude to the State House of Assembly for their collective effort in creating this historic achievement.

With the bill now law, CUSTECH is poised to effectively commence its MBBS programme.

