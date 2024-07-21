Kogi government urges citizens to join anti-violent protest movement

The Kogi State government has issued a strong appeal to its citizens to support the “Not-In-My-State” movement, aimed at preventing violent protests in the country.

This movement, according to the Kogi State government, aligns with ongoing national efforts to stabilise and revitalise Nigeria’s economy under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

In a press release dated July 21, 2024, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the commissioner for Information and Communications, emphasised the state’s commitment to backing federal economic policies.

The administration of Ahmed Usman Ododo in Kogi State, according to the commissioner, has been actively working to ensure that the benefits of these national efforts are felt locally, through significant investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Fanwo highlighted the progress made under Tinubu’s administration, noting that fiscal and monetary policies have already begun to yield positive results.

The Kogi State government rejected the notion of protests at this time, labeling them as counterproductive.

“A protest would have been proper if the Government was making no efforts. Protests would have been popular if the efforts were not bearing fruits yet. Protests would have been understandable if we were not gradually moving out of the hopeless situation,” the statement reads.

Fanwo warned that protests could derail the ongoing recovery efforts and potentially lead to violence, reminiscent of the #EndSARS protests.

“But a protest at this point is an attack on the foundation of our rebuilding process and an attempt to throw the nation into the darkness orchestrated during the #EndSars destruction and carnage,” he said.

Credible intelligence, according to the release, suggests that opposition figures might be using the guise of protests to incite unrest. The government called on citizens to be vigilant and not to be swayed by these unpatriotic elements.

Fanwo also noted the positive response from Kogi citizens, who have shown readiness to support Tinubu’s economic initiatives.

Parents and guardians are urged to educate their wards on the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding destructive actions.

The Kogi government reaffirmed its dedication to tackling economic challenges through strategic investments rather than protests.