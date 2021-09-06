Kogi Government cautions parents against skipping classes for children

Parents and guardians have been appealed to desist from aiding the skipping of classes for their children and wards, urging them to allow their children move at their pace.

Wemi Jones, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made the appeal in his paper presentation at the graduation and prize giving day of Bridgehead International Academy, Felele, Lokoja.

He said: ”I wish to use this opportunity to plead with parents to desist from skipping classes for their children. ‘You are emotionally, academically and psychologically destroying the academic performance of your child in your attempt to fast-track things,” he said.

According to him, ”Many parents have sad tales of how that has affected their children’s performance. Allow your children to move at their pace.”

Jones stressed that the State Education Law prohibits such practice, warning that the Ministry would go all out to ensure no school encourages such act as from next session, adding that the Ministry would set a task force in place to compile lists of schools that aid parents in this negative act, saying such school, be it public or private shall be sanctioned.

He noted that education remained the best investment and legacy that any responsible parent could bequeath to their children; not wealth or money.

“Though wealth and money are good but education will enable an individual to be better equipped to face life challenges,” he noted.

Read also: Education: A Leadership Imperative

He emphasized the determination of the state government on the delivery of quality education services, hence the establishment of the Education Law.

He assured that the Ministry was fully ready to implement the Education Law to ensure that the future of the children is not short-changed by business owners in the guise of school proprietors.

”The issue of substandard and mushroom schools where the future of the young is at risk will no longer be tolerated. From Monday 30th August to 7th September, the Ministry is giving opportunity to all unregistered schools in the state to get registered.

”All those who fail to register their school after this exercise will be considered as quacks and illegal schools, Such school will be closed and the owners shall be sanctioned.

”It is the right of every child to be educated, hence the state shall act on her Education Law to arrest and prosecute the parent or guardian of any child who is caught hawking during the school hours. Every parent should be encouraged to send their children to school,” the Commissioner said.

Earlier, the Principal of Bridgehead International Academy, Simeon Durowaiye expressed gratitude to God for enabling the school to move from strength to strength from a humble beginning.

He said that the session was a very challenging one due to COVID-19, but praised God that it all ended well.

He added that the school had developed tremendously in the area of academics, sports and ICT, and that salaries and remunerations of staff were being paid as and when due.

Durowaiye commended the Commissioner for honoring their invitation to be the Guest of Honour depite the short notice, saying, ”we are humbled. Your esteem presence here today underscores your hard work and love for educational development in Kogi State.”