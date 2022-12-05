Kogi DSS refutes Shafiu Ibrahim wife’s allegations

The Department of State Services (DSS), Lokoja, Kogi State, has refuted the allegation of a woman who identified herself as the wife of one Shafiu Ibrahim, who claimed that her husband was arrested by the DSS.

The woman, in a viral video, had claimed that her husband, who was linked to terrorism, was abducted by people who identified themselves as operatives of the DSS, alleging that the Kogi State government, particularly the governor of the state and his chief of staff, were behind his ordeal.

She had also claimed that despite being pregnant, the DSS personnel that broke into their house assaulted her and others on the day of the alleged arrest.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement made available to the media in Lokoja on Thursday, Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the DSS, said Aisha was either deliberately lying or playing to the gallery.

“It is not to my knowledge that she was denied access at the Agency’s gate. The DSS does not deny anyone access to its facility or suspects once the conditions for such access are met.

“There are processes and procedures in this regard. It is also very unfortunate that the lady is dragging the Service into the Kogi State local politics. She knows very well that the husband was not picked as a result of Kogi politics as she has desperately tried to link us with or make the public believe,” Afunanya said.

The DSS, according to the spokesperson, is encouraging her to desist from using fake news, hate speech, hostile activism, misleading narratives, and other instruments of disinformation against the Service or to curry unnecessary public sympathy.

“She knows her husband and the circumstances of his arrest which was procedurally done. And he was not the only person so arrested at the time he was,” he said further.