Kogi CJ calls for increase in budgetary allocation for judiciary

Josiah Majebi, chief judge of Kogi State, has called for urgent attention to the judiciary’s annual budgetary allocation, pointing out that, after salary payments, the institution lacks the capacity to address pressing needs despite its significant responsibilities.

Majebi made the appeal at the headquarters of Kogi State Judiciary in Lokoja, when he received the House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Justice, and Legal Matters in his office.

“The Judiciary includes the High Court, the Sharia Court of Appeal, and the Customary Court of Appeal. The High Court alone has 247 courts across the state, including the High Court, Magistrate’s Court, Upper Area Court and Area Court.

“These courts are all under the High Court’s purview, and we struggle to send monthly imprest to them. I brought this to His Excellency’s attention, and just as he has expressed desire to elevate the judiciary. His Excellency has also promised to provide us with the necessary support. I trust him as someone who keeps his word,” the chief justice said.

Justice Majebi also emphasized the importance of a progressive relationship among the three branches of government, particularly between the legislative and judiciary, to sustain good governance, noting that collaboration between the two is essential for effective administration of justice and good governance in the state.

He recalled that the judiciary had benefited from the committee’s support over the years, while the previous committee members did not fail in delivering oversight functions and enacting laws that have benefited the state.

“The collaborative relationship between the Judiciary and the House of Assembly, especially the Committee on Judiciary, has grown stronger over time.

“Both have consistently respected the High Court’s status, thereby according to the judiciary the recognition it deserves as a vital arm of the government.”

While expressing gratitude to the committee for its visit and optimism for a brighter future for the judiciary, the chief judge highlighted that the two branches have always worked in harmony. He assured the committee that the judiciary would continue to respect the integrity of the legislature, adding that the visit reflected legislative interest in building an exemplary judiciary for the state.

“We have honest, dedicated, and trusted judges whose integrity is recognized nationwide. They have served on various Election Petitions Tribunals, and I am pleased to inform you that none of us has ever been found wanting.

“So, as you work towards an exemplary judiciary in the state, we will not let you down. As the National Judicial Council monitors the credibility of judges nationwide, we will uphold the trust of the arms of government that are invested in building an esteemed judiciary,” he said.

He equally disclosed that while the governor has commendably shown willingness to renovate courts in the state, the current conditions of many courts are such that, without urgent intervention, they might need to be shut down due to their dilapidated state, as he urged the committee and other members to assess courts in their respective constituencies.

The committee was led on the visit by Halidu Usman Adejoh, its chairman.

Share