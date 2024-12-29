Kogi Assembly passes N582.4bn 2025 budget into law

Kogi State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N582,404,119.489.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Budget Monitoring and Economic Planning.

Aliyu Umar Yusuf, Speaker at the clause-by-clause consideration by the committee of supply, said the bill had authorised recurrent expenditure of over N281,153,215,687 billion Naira while the authorised capital expenditure stood at over N301,280,903,802 Billion Naira.,

He said, “The bill which had shown the allocation of funds to each Ministries, Departments and Agencies takes effect from January 1, 2025, and ends December 31, 2025”.

Aliyu Umar Yusuf commended the lawmakers for discharging their fundamental responsibility in attending to the budget of the State despite being bereaved.

Recalled tha, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo had on Dec. 3rd, presented the N582,404,119.489 billion Naira budget of inclusive development s Kogi State’s 2025 appropriation bill for approval by the Assembly.

