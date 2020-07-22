Kogi approves construction, reticulation of Osara water scheme

Kogi government has approved, and presented a letter of award of contract for the construction, reticulation and management of Osara potable water scheme, to the contractor, BILVISCO Investment Limited.

The contract was approved during the state executive council meeting. Presenting the letter of award to the contractor on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state commissioner for water resources, Abdulmumin Danga, urged the contractor to ensure that the project was executed strictly in accordance with the approved specifications.

The commissioner, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Victor Dan-Usman, said that the Osara water project, showed the commitment of the statement to improving the living standard of the people.

Danga stressed that there had been an increase in the demand and need for potable water all across the state particularly within the central senatorial region of the state where there has been water scarcity overtime.

He noted that the contract would cover the construction, reticulation and management of Osara potable water scheme across the central senatorial district of the state.

He emphasised that the project was timely as indigenes of the region were going through rigorous effort in accessing portable water, saying it had reduced their domestic productivity and low school attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the contractor, the principal consultant of BILVISCO Investment Limited, William Omojasola, stated that the company was in the state to get potable water across to the people of Kogi central.

He noted that BILVISCO Limited had been able to demonstrate its commitment to making portable water available in the State, by its selfless investment in the water project in the region for the past three years.

He assured that they would use the latest technology to deliver potable water to the region, adding that the multibillion naira project would be concluded within 24 months.

The principal consultant thanked the governor for the privilege given to partner with the state and expressed his gratitude to the state executive council for approving the project.