Kinglace Ice Cream launches in Nigeria mulls 5-year expansion

Kinglace ice cream, produced by the oldest ice cream manufacturers in Russia, Iceberry and distributed by Wow Creamery has launched in Nigeria and plans to expand operations within the next five years

Globally, the Iceberry brand has taken the lead in the production of ice cream by producing over 90,000 tons of ice cream per year, with a range of 250 products in Russia and exports to CIS countries, China and Africa, giving consumers a platform to experience the greatly admired Russian Ice cream.

Kinglace ice cream plans to open 60 cafes over the next five years with plans to create over 1,000 jobs as a result of the demand it sees in Nigeria.

Kinglace currently operates beside Burger King Nigeria at its first location in 274, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos, and would subsequently adapt this model in other outlets.

Speaking during the official launch of Kinglace and Burger King Nigeria, Roman Lola, a shareholder explained its relationship with the iconic American brand, Burger King, saying Iceberry is shareholders of the Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited, which are franchisees of Burger King in Nigeria.

“Our ice cream is quite good and affordable. When kids want to go for ice cream, they go with the family, so the family can enjoy burgers and ice cream. It brings synergy to both businesses.” he explained.

He said the brand which has been working on starting operations in Nigeria for the last two years has so far invested several million dollars to set up operations in the country and its investment in the market in the next couple of years will reach tens of millions of U.S dollars.

“So far, the Nigerian consumers have taken our products quite well. People like the taste. We are very good at making dairy. Our ice cream is made from fresh milk. We have a long history of making ice cream, Russian ice cream has been considered to be the best and I think Nigerians will love it and appreciate it.

“It is a demanding business because of the quality and quantity of the products we produce. we have some distribution centers and several trucks with drivers. In a few years, we should have employed up to 1000 people across the 60 branches,” Lola said.

Buzugbe Victoria, the Marketing Coordinator of Kinglace Ice cream also added that it’s high time Nigerian consumers had real ice cream that is of the best quality and price, she also seemed very excited about reviews of the products so far from the consumers, it’s been described as that ice cream with texture, extra creamy and doesn’t melt so fast. The consumers are also very excited about the various flavours and she can’t wait to include more offerings to the range of products they currently offer.

Kinglace has a lot of varieties for consumers ranging from the 22 ice cream flavours to the delicious muffins, cookies, cake slices, Italian coffee, and assorted teas.

Closing his speech at the event, Antoine Zammarieh, Group Managing Director, Wow Creamery Nigeria & Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited, Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria said the newly launched Kinglace Ice cream and Burger King Nigeria is a fruit of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.