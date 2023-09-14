Kingibe urges Wike to study FCT ‘dynamics’ before issuing demolition threats

Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged Nyesom Wike, the territory’s minister, to study the city’s ” dynamics ” before issuing demolition threats.

Kingibe made the remarks on Wednesday during a chat with reporters in Abuja. She had been asked to comment on the demolition threats issued by Wike on his first day in office.

While agreeing that some structures on waterways and floodplains must go, Kingibe advised Wike to look at the issues holistically.

“I am not talking of random demolitions that the minister has not been here long enough to have studied everything holistically, and I feel like he needs to take time to look at the whole picture of the FCT and then decide,” she said.

Kingibe also noted that Wike is supposed to administer the FCT in collaboration with the national assembly and president because he “does not have executive powers”.

It is unclear when or if Wike plans to carry out his demolition threats. However, Kingibe’s remarks suggest that he may face resistance from both the national assembly and the people of the FCT if he moves forward with them.