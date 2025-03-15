Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged to advocate for the sexual harassment case involving Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Kogi Central when it is officially brought before the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan recently alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had made inappropriate advances toward her twice.

Her accusation followed her earlier dispute with Akpabio over the Senate’s seating arrangement.

Previously, Kingibe had downplayed the controversy surrounding the seating changes, suggesting that Akpoti-Uduaghan was not the only senator affected and should not have raised an issue over it.

However, in a statement released on Friday via her X page, Kingibe refuted claims that her earlier remarks were intended to dismiss or undermine Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations.

The lawmaker buttressed her earlier claim that she was unaware of the sexual allegations before the Television interview granted by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“I am aware of the narrative that has been going around, and to set the record straight, my actions were not to undermine her claims but to buttress that I was not aware in the first place of any such happenings,” she stated.

She further reaffirmed her stance against all forms of violence and harassment targeting women and girls.

Kingibe said, “Notwithstanding, I remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of violence against girls and women. As a sitting senator, I will always defend the truth and fight to right all wrongs.

“Over the years, sexual harassment and assault have become commonplace in our homes and workplaces. Every Nigerian, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or religion, should be committed to the struggle to end it as it affects all genders.

“Once an accusation of sexual harassment is formally tabled before the Senate, it would be incumbent on the body to note that this weighty issue must be investigated thoroughly by the appropriate mechanisms within the institution of the Senate.

“The office of the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, which I chair, stands as a pillar of hope and a watershed for equality, equity, inclusivity, and opportunity.

“It offers Nigerian women recourse, refuge, and the right to dignity and social justice. It’s in this capacity that I am demanding an open, transparent and fair investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment.”

He added, “Justice, fairness and equity must be provided for everyone regardless of gender, position or social class. I affirm my commitment to protecting the rights of girls and women across Nigeria.

“I align with the global community in advocating for increased gender equity in political representation and across all sectors of our society.

“To this end, I am focused on advancing the 35% Gender Inclusion Bill and establishing special seats for women to ensure greater participation of women in governance.”

