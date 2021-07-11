Kingdom wins Nigerian Idol Season 6

Kingdom Kroseide has won the Nigerian Idol season six contest.

This was announced at the Grand Finale which held at the Africa Magic studios in Lagos, on Sunday.

In a close-fought battle, Kingdom beat Francis Atela for the most-coveted title of the Nigerian Idol.

Read Also: Nigerian Idol 6: Race to the final showdown begins for Kingdom and Francis

The grand prize for the competition includes a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

Kingdom was born in 1997 in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Kingdom is a Nigerian musician, singer and songwriter. He gained popularity after he auditioned for the 6th edition of the Nigerian Idol. He combines studying Computer Science and Informatics at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, with being a musician.

Nigerian Idol is the local version of the Idol series franchise. It is the second Idol franchise for the country as it was already part of Idols West Africa which was also shot and produced in Stockholm, Sweden.

In October 2019, Kingdom competed in the I Sabi Sing Music Competition, where he emerged as the Bayelsa State Finals winner. He also sings with the Pamela Scott Music band based in Port Harcourt and performs at wedding ceremonies and church services.