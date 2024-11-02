King ‘ends’ Prince Andrew’s £1m annual allowance and security

The British monarch King Charles has reportedly cut Prince Andrew off financially by giving instructions to end his £1m annual allowance. The king’s brother who is referred to as Duke of York will also lose his multi-million-pound private security deal under orders given to the Keeper of the Privy Purse, the British Mail has reported.

Andrew lost his publicly-funded police protection in 2022 amid claims of sexual assault during his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, his private security has been funded by King Charles – but this now could end if reports are to be believed.

Royal author Robert Hardman made the claims on Saturday to mark the lowest point yet in the deteriorating relations between the King and his younger brother.

“The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,” a source told the Mail. Andrew has been little more than a background player since allegations came to a head in 2019 when the Duke gave a calamitous interview on BBC Newsnight.

He did make a public appearance as part of the Queen’s funeral, but has all but relinquished royal duties and all of his commitments.

Andrew has denied all claims against him, including those made by Virginia Giuffre – and the pair reached an out-of-court settlement in 2022. More recently, 64-year-old Andrew has been in the news for his reported refusal to vacate the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The King is said to have become irritated that his brother has not left for a smaller property. A source told the Times in May: “The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

“He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is the most sensible course of action. “If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

