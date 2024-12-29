Kim Jong-un orders divorcing couples in North Korea to labour camps under new rules

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered that divorcing couples be sent to labour camps for up to six months, with women potentially facing longer sentences.

The reclusive North Korean leader has declared that ending a marriage demonstrates anti-socialist sympathies and warrants punishment.

This represents a toughening of existing laws, which previously only punished the party seeking the divorce—even in cases of physical abuse. Under the new rules, both spouses will face imprisonment once the divorce is finalised, reports Radio Free Asia (RFA).

A resident of the northern Ryanggang province said: “I went to the Kimjongsuk County People’s Court … where 12 people received divorce decrees.

“Immediately after the verdict, they were transferred to the county labour training camp.

“Until last year, when a couple divorced, only the person who first filed for divorce was sent to a labor training camp.

“Starting this month, all divorced couples will be sent to labour training camps.”

In North Korea, the act of divorce is not only considered an affront on socialism but also on the Confucian values that tie into the thinking of those in the north and south.

RFA reported that divorce rates had increased on the back of Covid-19 when lockdown constraints put couples up against it financially. Data is not available for the exact numbers.

Rates of divorce are not said to have significantly dropped even though citizens are now threatened with public humiliation and expulsion from the Korean Workers’ Party.

“My brother also divorced after three years of marriage,” a resident said.

“His wife first submitted a divorce application to the court and received a divorce ruling. She was sent to a labour camp for six months, while he has to do one month.”

Another woman, who had spent some time in the correction facility, said most divorcees are in their late 30s.

“There are about 80 women, and 40 men imprisoned in the county labor training camp,” she said.

“About 30 men and women were imprisoned due to divorce decrees, and the women’s sentences were longer.”

