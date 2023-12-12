Keyamo presents N63bn 2024 budget proposal to national assembly

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Tuesday presented to the joint committee of the National Assembly a N63 billion 2024 ministry budget.

This is as the minister declared that the ministry would require an additional N81 billion to complete the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The bulk of the budget is expected to go into critical projects such as the Abuja second runway, upgrade, and rehabilitation of the old terminal of Lagos airport, which the Minister, Festus Keyamo, said were vital projects that need urgent attention.

Affirming his five focus areas for the industry, the Minister noted that he would ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s rating by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), support the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses whilst holding them to the highest international standards in the aviation industry;

Read also Compensation to passengers for delayed, cancelled flights to begin 2024 – Keyamo

Others are the improvement of infrastructure in the aviation industry, developing human capacity within the industry, and optimising revenue generation for the federal government.

Keyamo said an extra N81 billion would be needed to complete the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

He expressed the danger of having only one runway for a capital city like Abuja.

Speaking further, Keyamo appealed to the 10th Assembly joint committee for the procurement of consultancy for designing a master plan for major airports in Nigeria, stating the need to give more attention to the safety area when procuring equipment.

The minister further informed the committee that the President had graciously approved the purchase of screening machines for the five international airports in Nigeria.

Regarding airport concession, the Minister said he had considered the concerns of the 9th Assembly regarding the non-transparent manner in which it was conducted but affirmed that concession is the way to go for the five international airports in Nigeria.