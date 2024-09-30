Kekere-Ekun swears in 87 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria

…Pledges to uphold transparency, integrity of judiciary

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Monday, swore in 87 legal practitioners into the highly coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The event was particularly notable as it marked Justice Kekere-Ekun’s first official duty after her swearing in the same day as the substantive CJN by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

There were 127 applicants for SAN rank for the 2024 exercise. Out of this number, 114 are legal practitioners and 13 are academics. The total number of qualified applicants after the preliminary screening was 98.

But after conducting the specified screening and filtration exercises, which include several appearances in superior courts, recommendations by justices of the Supreme Court and judges of superior courts, chambers inspections; approval on eligibility and integrity of the candidates from the Nigerian Bar Association, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and the general public, among others, the LPPC approved 87 successful candidates as eminently qualified.

In her speech, Kekere-Ekun emphasised the immense responsibility that comes with the SAN title.

Read also: Tinubu swears in Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN

“I congratulate the 87 successful Senior Advocates that have just been sworn in. Your success did not come on a platter of gold. You have worked for it. You deserve every privilege, honour and pride that comes with it. As Senior Advocates of Nigeria, you carry on your shoulders a lot of responsibilities.

“From this moment, your behaviour and general conduct will now be publicly scrutinised by all those who come in contact with you. Watch your utterances, watch your actions and watch your utterances, watch your actions and watch your company, as you now have an even higher responsibility to assist the court in attaining justice, equity and fairness. You must display enormous integrity, self-discipline, leadership and high standards of advocacy”, he said.

The newly conferred SANs are authorised to use the title “SAN” for life and enjoy the privilege of wearing the distinguished silk gown and full-bottomed wig in court. They will also have precedence in case mentions across all courts in Nigeria.

She, however, reminded them that the rank was a privilege that could be withdrawn if abused.

Speaking further, Kekere-Ekun pledged to uphold the values of honesty, transparency, and integrity within the judiciary.

In the past legal year, she noted that the Supreme Court faced many challenges having only 10 justices. She said the apex court addressed 1,124 cases, including civil and criminal appeals, motions, and political appeals.

“The Supreme Court and the entire Nigerian judiciary as a whole have fared well in the past legal year, thanks to the prayers, advice, and support of well-meaning Nigerians. As the new legal year unfolds, we look forward to building a judiciary that will be the pride of Nigerians both at home and abroad” she said.

“Under my leadership, the judiciary will adhere to the principles of honesty, transparency, and integrity. I call upon all judicial officers and members of the Bar to join me in achieving this goal”, she said.

Share