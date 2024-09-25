Kekere-Ekun screened by Senate for CJN

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, on Wednesday, appeared before lawmakers at the Senate for screening and confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The screening was coming after the Senate received a letter from President Bola Tinubu, which was presented during Tuesday’s plenary session by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

During the session on Wednesday, Kekere-Ekun declared that all pre-election matters must be concluded at the Court of Appeal.

“All pre-election matters will terminate at the Court of Appeal. I have zero tolerance for corruption,” she stated.

She also frowned against corruption in the judiciary, stating that she would not tolerate any form of it.

Kekere-Ekun has been serving in an acting capacity since August, following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.