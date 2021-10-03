Kehinde Ogunniyi unveils plans for NYFEW 2021 #ProjectMakeMe

Matthew Kehinde Ogunniyi who is the Chairman of Suave Empire and Convener of Nigerian Youth Fashion and Empowerment Week (NYFEW) recently stated that NYFEW, the Youth-focused empowerment organization was established in 2013, birthed with a mission to educate, empower, expose, advance, and contribute to the growth of the talent and intellectual abilities of skilled youths in the fashion value-chain in Nigeria.

He equally revealed that the NYFEW project was initiated and powered by SUAVE EMPIRE, a 100 percent Fashion-Realty-AgricTainment brand located at No.12b Ademiluyi close, Bodija, Ibadan.

“Our broader vision is to be the biggest empowerment organization in Africa with a focus on training, educating, equipping, supporting, and empowering youths from all backgrounds”, said Matthew.

The broader vision of the NYFEW is to help youths, especially in the fashion value-chain vocations to hone their skills and enhance their crafts.

With five brilliantly executed empowerment projects across Nigeria so far, NYFEW programs are designed to educate young entrepreneurs on the methods, strategies, and intricacies of establishing businesses.

Kehinde Ogunniyi expressed further that the 2021 edition of the Annual Fashion Boot Camp officially kicks off from 15th -21st November 2021 with the grand finale, “SHOWDOWN 5.0” to feature the official Launch of #ProjectMakeMe Reality TV show slated for the 21st, November 2021 at Jorgor Centre, Ring road, Ibadan.

Interested skilled Fashion Designers, Hair Stylists, Make-Up Artists, Photographers, Models, and Shoe Makers between the ages of 18-30 can register for the program between 1st – 30th of October 2021. The Grand Finale event “SHOWDOWN5.0” Official Launch of ProjectMakeMe TV Show will exhibit the talent of all participants. Judges in relevant industries will assess the skills, team effort, and innovative display of each group of participants during this event.

“NYFEW believes in the potential of the Nigerian youth to transform the economic and social landscape of Africa positively. We are confident in the ability of Nigeria’s young population to enhance the cultural values as well as the political and economic credibility of Nigeria.

” When the youth are empowered and fully involved in the business of Nation-building, the overall development of Nigeria will be astronomical, peace will be a norm, and Nigeria’s legacy as the giant of Africa will be set in stone for generations to come. We have an unwavering commitment to our mission and also to set the pace in creating a replicable standard in the business of empowerment for public and private stakeholders in Africa”, he further stated.

In conclusion, Ogunniyi expressed his appreciation to the entire team of the NYFEW, the management and staff of SUAVE EMPIRE, and all other stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the growth of the brand over the years.