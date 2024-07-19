Kehinde Nwani: Founder/CEO, Meadow Hall Group

Kehinde Nwani is the Founder/CEO of Meadow Hall Group. She founded it in July 2002. It started as a summer school in Bashorun Okusanya, Lekki Phase 1 with twenty-four children. By September of the same year, the first academic session commenced with sixty children, six well-experienced teachers and six teaching assistants. In January 2007, the school moved to its permanent site at Meadow Hall Way, Alma Beach Estate.

The school comprises of a crèche, infant school, Junior School and a college. It runs an integrated scheme made up of the British and Nigerian curricula and disseminates knowledge to over a thousand children.

Kehinde is a social entrepreneur who has a passion for national transformation and believes that education can be used as a viable tool for societal development. She began her career as a lawyer obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in Law degree from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) over 38 years ago, and was called to the Nigerian bar thereafter.

She practiced law for about 14 years before deciding to follow her lifelong passion of becoming an educationist, which she has done for over 22 years. Her expertise is in the area of leadership, educational effectiveness with an emphasis on teacher quality and school transformation.

Nwani holds an international diploma in the Montessori method of teaching. She obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. She also acquired a doctorate in education from the University of Leicester, UK.

A certified John Maxwell coach, trainer and speaker, with certifications in leadership coaching from Stanford University and entrepreneurship from the Harvard Business School both in the United States.

Kehinde Nwani is the founder of ‘A Beautiful life by Kenny’, a non‑profit initiative birthed from a desire to help women reach their full potential as they lead their everyday lives. Based on the biblical Deborah, who was a maternal figure, a warrior, a ruler, a prophetess, a wife, and a fearless patriot. The purpose of the initiative is to raise women who are God chasers, mothers, wives, career/ business people, and nation builders after God’s heart.

Kehinde is passionate about helping to develop and improve educators, school owners and anyone interested in understanding leadership and the mindset for success, building entrepreneurial skills, providing insight on education and education reforms, transforming their career and growing their businesses by sharing from her wealth of experience and practical knowledge. Kehinde is happily married to Andy Nwani, her husband of over 30 years and they are blessed with three wonderful children.