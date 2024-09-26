Kasi, Memorial Hospital exchange medical expertise

Kasi Healthcare, a healthcare company leveraging aviation to provide medical services in Nigeria has partnered with Memorial Hospital Turkey to exchange medical expertise and cutting-edge technology.

The partnership will introduce innovative surgical techniques and state-of-the-art medical equipment designed to improve patient outcomes and the overall quality of care.

It will also feature the provision of free second opinions and specialised medical check-up packages, widening access to rigorous medical evaluations and alternative care options in one of Turkey’s high-profile healthcare facilities.

The collaboration is expected to further advance healthcare in the country with both institutions committed to elevating the standard of care for patients.

Kasi Healthcare Aeromedical Unit will support the partnership with air ambulance and medical escort and ground handling from its Lagos airport clinic located at the private terminal of the Lagos International Airport. The clinic will also host visiting specialists from Memorial Hospital every month offering specialist second opinions and training courses for Nigerian providers.

To raise public awareness and foster engagement, a dedicated media campaign will be launched, according to the groups.

This campaign will include collaborations with the Doctors Nigeria TV Show focusing on orthopedic care and promoting second opinion services and referral management.

The public will gain insight into the partnership’s benefits with special emphasis on enhancing specialised healthcare access for all Nigerians.

Bashir Zainab Kiata, Memorial Hospital country executive said the group has a network of 11 hospitals in Turkey, four medical centers, and over 1,500 doctors, including 70 percent professors, 15 percent associate professors, and the rest specialists.

It has accreditation from the US government and runs a leading IVF and kidney transplant programme with a high success rate.

She said the collaboration will reduce the rate of misdiagnosis among Nigerians and provide free consultations and second medical opinions through bi-monthly visits.

It also involves knowledge sharing and expertise with Nigerian doctors and patients, offering affordable healthcare options by bringing specialists to Nigeria for consultations.

“Not every Nigerian can afford to travel out of Nigeria at the moment. We will take care of all departments, except sickle cell patients because Nigeria does not have a single facility that can handle sickle cell patients after the bone marrow transplant,” she said.