Kano to tackle polio resurgence with renewed immunisation

The Kano State Government has reiterated its stance and commitment towards eradicating the polio virus in the State.

Aminu Abdussalam, Deputy Governor and Chairman State Taskforce Committee on Immunization, made the reiteration in Kano while chairing the Meeting of the Committee at the Africa House, Kano Government House.

Abdussalam stated that people should understand that poliomyelitis is a virus that filth causes and spreads rapidly to attack people, especially children beyond curable level if not timely arrested.

He further asserted that scientific research in the Muslim world had proven that polio is a virus not caused by the spirits being speculated, saying that observing personal and environmental hygiene is the safest and protective way against contracting the disease.

The deputy governor averred that polio vaccine had been tested at various laboratories in many Muslim countries and found out that it contains nothing harmful, urging people to give maximum cooperation by allowing their children to be vaccinated whenever the campaign comes.

He emphasised that Kano State Government is committed to the total eradication of the disease in the State as recorded in some years back when Nigeria is certified as polio free country, frowning that the case is gradually reversing due to the lack of routine immunization for some months by the past administration.

Abdussalam emphasized that trooping of strangers to Kano from neighbouring States and residing in various LGAs without knowing their vaccination status is another reason for the resurface of the polio in the State.

