Kano to build 500 housing units for teachers, others

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has laid the foundation for the construction of 500 housing units at Rafin Mallam and Yola in Ungogo local government area of the state.

The 500 are the first phase of the 3,500 housing units to be constructed in the Teacher Reserve Area (T.R.A) which consists of basic amenities such as electricity supply, water and roads as part of the efforts of his administration to provide affordable houses to its citizens.

Ganduje, represented the foundation laying ceremony by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who commended the Federal Government for the initiative which he said would assist in reducing the state’s housing deficit.

“Our administration is committed to the provision of quality infrastructure and in our bid to create the enabling environment; we have directed the ministry of environment to provide seedlings for the planting of trees at the site. These houses are meant for teachers, civil servants and members of the public,” he stated.

The governor added that the construction of the houses would boost the economy through the creation of jobs for unemployed youths and, therefore, urged the contractors to patronise markets in the state when purchasing building materials.

He also urged the contractors to ensure timely completion of the project according to the agreement made.

Managing director of Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Kolawale who was represented by Musa Shu’aibu, described the project as a milestone achievement that would create 5000 jobs.

He thanked the state government for the partnership with the assurance that they would construct qualitative and standard houses for the state.

Allocation letters were presented to beneficiaries of the scheme during the occasion.