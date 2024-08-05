Kano probes violence as police arrest 632 protesters

The Kano State government has set up a commission of inquiry into the recent protests that resulted in killings, looting and destruction of public infrastructure in the state.

The commission is to investigate the root causes of the violence, identify those responsible, and recommend measures to prevent future occurrence.

Sunusi Bature, director-general, media and publicity, announced this on Monday at Government House, Kano. Bature said the committee would focus on uncovering the facts behind the killings and destruction.

He reiterated that protesters carrying Russian flags were not affiliated with the government.

“Genuine protesters have submitted their grievances, which would be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja for appropriate action.

Read also: Day 5: Lagos protesters defy hoodlums’ attack, resume protest at Ojota despite Tinubu’s appeal

“The state government’s establishment of the committee demonstrates its commitment to addressing citizen concerns and ensuring accountability for the violence.

“Furthermore, 632 suspects have been arrested by the police for vandalising public buildings during the protests and have been arraigned before various courts.”

He stated the state government’s resolve to maintaining peace and order, warning that those found guilty of vandalism would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Additionally, the state government plans to provide massive training programmes for youths in various trades to promote self-reliance.”