Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the rehabilitation of 17 dilapidated roads in Kano metropolitan area.

The flag-off ceremony kicked off at the popular Club road in Nassarawa Local Government in Kano at the weekend where

Governor Yusuf said that the initiative was part of his Administration’s agenda targeted at transforming Kano into mega city.

Governor Yusuf, who reaffirmed his stance on roads infrastructure in the State, said,”I feel highly delighted, I feel happy and I feel fulfilled, as your governor who made promise during our NNPP electioneering Campaign, especially in the metropolis, we made a promise when elected, by the Grace of Almighty Allah we are going to make Kano in terms of infrastructural development as one of the best cities in Nigeria.

“Today, we are flagging off one of the gigantic projects for the rehabilitation of dilapidated metropolitan roads which were deliberated and approved by the State Executive Council”.

Governor Yusuf stated that the amount approved for the 17 projects were being reserved in the treasury to ensure timely payment as well as quality job, just as he assured people of the State that any project under his Administration must meet global standards before handing over.

The governor then expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being executed by the contractor and appealed to him to maintain the standard.

Earlier, Marwan Ahmad, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, said the Urban Renewal Programme for Kano Metropolis was initiated by Governor Yusuf and approved by Cabinet members.

