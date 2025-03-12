The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano State Infrastructure Management Agency Bill 2025.

This was sequel to deliberations and consideration by the Committee of the Whole House during a Plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Isma’il Falgore.

The bill aims to establish an Agency that will regulate the activities of telecommunication companies, particularly regarding the installation of cables, water pipes and other infrastructural development across the state.

The Majority Leader, Lawan Dala, said that the Agency would prevent the destruction of public property and roads often caused by individuals and private companies.

In another development, Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has nominated Ibrahim Yakubu as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

The speaker, Alhaji Jibril Isma’il Falgore, explained that the nomination was n line with the governor’s constitutional power to appoint members of the state executive council.

Architect Ibrahim Yakubu is the Managing Director Kano State Urban Planning Development Authority, KNUPDA.

