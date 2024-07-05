Kano doing well by addressing plight of pensioners, girl child, says emir Sanusi 

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th emir of Kano, has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his significant efforts in addressing the plight of pensioners in the state and paying attention to girl child education.

Sanusi highlighted that the present administration paid attention to pensioners who had previously been thrown into unnecessary hardship and poverty due to unpaid pensions and gratuities.

“The difference between paying attention and not paying attention is sometimes the difference between life and death for the pensioner or his family. Some of them have died.

“We must always remember that we are all accountable to God Almighty for not fulfilling our obligations to those who served the state for 35 years.”, he noted

The Emir praised Governor Yusuf for the recent disbursement of six billion nairas in gratuity and death benefit payments to pensioners and the additional release of five billion nairas earmarked for continued payments, alleviating the financial burdens on retired workers. The payment of N11 billion within one is certainly commendable.

The Emir of Kano also noted with delight the efforts being made by the Governor in improving girl child education in the state.

The Emir who was speaking during a courtesy call by the Kano State Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye in company with his Science, Technology and Innovation counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Tajo Othman at the Emir’s palace today noted that the Governor had recorded tremendous achievements in girl child education by providing shuttle buses and teaching and learning materials.

He emphasized that girl child education addresses issues such as child marriage, antenatal care, malnutrition and poverty, which need to be solved. He urged the private sector to complement the state government’s efforts in building schools, provision of transportation for students and in the school feeding programmes.

Furthermore, Sanusi discussed the critical issue of child nutrition, highlighting its importance for brain development and effective learning.

He cited alarming statistics from 2017, indicating that about 50per cent of children in Kano was malnourished, leading to weakened immune systems which hampered their growth. He praised the state government for initiating the rehabilitation of nutrition centres and pledged his support in overcoming malnutrition in the state.

The Emir urged elected leaders to fulfil their responsibilities by implementing developmental projects for the well-being of their people. He assured his commitment to working with state commissioners and assured that his doors are always open for advice or consultation.

He expressed confidence that the people of Kano, with their history, resilience, and attitude, can overcome their challenges and prayed to Allah to give them vision, strength, and courage to address issues of pandemic poverty, malnutrition, out-of-school children, and illiteracy.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, highlighted some of the achievements of the present administration, especially in education, health, and the payment of retirement benefits. He said the courtesy visit served as a platform for reaffirming the collaborative efforts between traditional leaders and the government to address key issues affecting the well-being of the people of Kano.

During the visit, the Commissioner was accompanied by the State Commissioner of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Muhammad Tajuddeen Othman, the management staff of the ministry, and all heads of agencies under the Ministry of Information.