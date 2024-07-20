Kano boosts agric production with N1bn free fertilizers to smallholder farmers

Driven by the mission to boost agricultural production and ensure food security in the State and the Country at large, the Kano State Government has unveiled the distribution of free fertilizers worth over N1 billion to smallholder farmers, including female and people with disabilities.

BusinessDay reports that the beneficiaries, which include women farmers and people living with disabilities, are expected to recieve 25kg of NPK fertilizer to support thier farming activities and eventually boost the yield of thier crops and improve livelihood of the people.

Unveiling the free fertilizers to smallholder farmers, Governor Abba Yusuf said the initiative was in fulfillment of his campaign promise to improving livelihood through investment in Agriculture and Agribusiness.

Governor Yusuf had during his campaign activities towards 2023 elections promised to champion Agricultural transformation through provision of quality and affordable Agricultural inputs as contained in his 70-page blueprint presented to the good people of Kano entitled “My Commitment for Kano”

Besides, the governor however stated the over a billion naira worth NPK fertilizers that was distributed to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 Local Government areas were produced by the State- owned Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

Governor Abba, while flagging off the agric input disbursement, explained the intention was to reduce cost of production and boost food security. The State Executive Council had also approved the procurement of over N5 billion worth fertilizers that would soon be made available to Kano farmers at subsedised rate.

The governor stressed that farmers that were already battling with high cost of inputs and labour occasioned by economic reality would have cause to redouble energy to multiply their produce.