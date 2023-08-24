Kano approves ₦854m for mass wedding, ₦700m for BUK students’ fees

Kano State government has approved the release of N854 million for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa — Mass Wedding Initiative in the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of the state disclosed this on Thursday via his verified X page.

It released funds for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative and the constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.

Also, the government has also approved the release of N700 million for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK), as part of its efforts to cushion the effects of the economic crisis on students from the state.

“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; The Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of seven hundred million naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK),” the governor said.

“Further details of the initiative will be made available in due course.”

The state government also approved the rehabilitation of pedestrian bridges at Bayero University Kano Old Campus, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, and the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education.