BusinessDay

Kano approves ₦854m for mass wedding, ₦700m for BUK students’ fees

Abba Kabir
Abba Kabir, the governor of Kano

Kano State government has approved the release of N854 million for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa — Mass Wedding Initiative in the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of the state disclosed this on Thursday via his verified X page.

Read also: Kano assembly calls for legislative, judicial autonomy

It released funds for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative and the constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.

Also, the government has also approved the release of N700 million for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK), as part of its efforts to cushion the effects of the economic crisis on students from the state.

Read also: Kano considers six-month maternity leave over malnourished kids

“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; The Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of seven hundred million naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK),” the governor said.

“Further details of the initiative will be made available in due course.”

Read also: Kano, Lagos, Kaduna recorded highest registrations, issuance of NIN

The state government also approved the rehabilitation of pedestrian bridges at Bayero University Kano Old Campus, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, and the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education.

You might also like More from author
2 Comments
  1. N. C. S auction says

    SOME LIST OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:-
    Toyota Camry big daddy#550,000
    Toyota Camry Tiny light#450,000
    Toyota Camry#650,000
    Toyota Corolla#750,000
    Toyota Sienna#700,000
    Toyota 4rRunner#850,000
    Toyota Avalon#650,000
    Spider 850,000
    Toyota Muscle 900,000
    Toyota Highlander#1,050,000
    Toyota Matrix#850,000
    Toyota Rav4#950,000
    Toyota Sequoia#1,550,000
    Toyota Tacoma#2,650,000
    Toyota Tundra#2,550,000
    Toyota Yaris#700,000
    Honda Baby Boy#650,000
    Honda Accord EOD#850,000
    Honda City#650,000
    Honda Pilot 900,000
    Honda Crosstour#1,200,000
    FreeMaxima#850,000
    Lexus RX300#1,150,000
    Lexus RX320#1,300,000
    Lexus RX350#1,550,000
    Lexus Es350 1,300,000
    Land Rover Discovery#950.000
    Honda CR-V#900,000.
    Honda OdysseyCree maxima#950,000
    Rover Freelander=950.000
    Range Rover Sport HSE#2,550.000
    Range Rover evogue 3.0m
    Acura MDX#850,000
    Audi A4#500,000
    Audi A6#700,000
    BMW 3-Series#800,000
    BMW 5-Series#1, 850,000
    BMW X5#2,950,000
    BMW X6#3,000,000
    Infiniti FX35 #1,550,000
    Infiniti FX45 #1,700,000
    Infiniti QX4 #1,490,000
    Mazda #600,000
    Mazda MPV #560,000
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class #1,200,000
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class #2,050,000
    Mercedes-Benz GLK #2,500,000 Mercedes-Benz=#1050,000
    Mercedes-Benz ML350 #2,000,000.etc.
    FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE VEHICLES O8O 8271 2224 }

  2. N. C. S auction says

    SOME OF THE AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
    Toyota 4Runner #950,000
    Toyota Avalon #900,000
    Toyota Avensis #950,000
    Toyota Camry tiny light #350,000
    Toyota Camry muscle #950,000.
    Toyota Camry Big daddy #550,000
    Toyota Corolla le #550,000/#950,000. Corolla S, XLE
    Toyota FJ Cruiser #1.1M
    Toyota Hiace #1.5m
    Toyota Highlander #950,000
    Toyota Hilux #1.2m
    Toyota Matrix #600,000
    Toyota Prado #2m
    Toyota Rav4 #650,000
    Toyota Sequoia #950,000
    Toyota picnic #750,000
    Toyota Sienna #950,000
    Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
    Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
    Toyota Venza #1.2M
    Toyota Yaris #900,000
    Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #350,000 /#450,000
    Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
    Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
    Acura MDX #1.3
    Acura TL #1M
    Acura ZDX #2M
    Audi A4 #500,000
    Audi A6 #650,000
    BMW 3-Series #650,000
    BMW 5-Series #980,000
    Ford Escape #600,000
    Ford Explorer #900,000
    Honda Baby Boy #500,000
    Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
    Honda Civic #500,000
    Honda Crosstour #1.1M
    Honda CR-V #750,000
    Hyundai Accent #950,000.
    Infiniti FX35 #1M
    Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
    Land Rover Discovery #3M
    Lexus ex 300 #800,000
    Lexus Rx330,#900,000
    Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
    Lexus Rx400, #2m
    RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
    Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
    MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
    NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.O8O 8271 2224 }

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.