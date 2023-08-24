Kano approves ₦854m for mass wedding, ₦700m for BUK students’ fees
Kano State government has approved the release of N854 million for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa — Mass Wedding Initiative in the state.
Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of the state disclosed this on Thursday via his verified X page.
Read also: Kano assembly calls for legislative, judicial autonomy
It released funds for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative and the constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.
Also, the government has also approved the release of N700 million for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK), as part of its efforts to cushion the effects of the economic crisis on students from the state.
Read also: Kano considers six-month maternity leave over malnourished kids
“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; The Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of seven hundred million naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK),” the governor said.
“Further details of the initiative will be made available in due course.”
Read also: Kano, Lagos, Kaduna recorded highest registrations, issuance of NIN
The state government also approved the rehabilitation of pedestrian bridges at Bayero University Kano Old Campus, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, and the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education.
SOME LIST OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:-
Toyota Camry big daddy#550,000
Toyota Camry Tiny light#450,000
Toyota Camry#650,000
Toyota Corolla#750,000
Toyota Sienna#700,000
Toyota 4rRunner#850,000
Toyota Avalon#650,000
Spider 850,000
Toyota Muscle 900,000
Toyota Highlander#1,050,000
Toyota Matrix#850,000
Toyota Rav4#950,000
Toyota Sequoia#1,550,000
Toyota Tacoma#2,650,000
Toyota Tundra#2,550,000
Toyota Yaris#700,000
Honda Baby Boy#650,000
Honda Accord EOD#850,000
Honda City#650,000
Honda Pilot 900,000
Honda Crosstour#1,200,000
FreeMaxima#850,000
Lexus RX300#1,150,000
Lexus RX320#1,300,000
Lexus RX350#1,550,000
Lexus Es350 1,300,000
Land Rover Discovery#950.000
Honda CR-V#900,000.
Honda OdysseyCree maxima#950,000
Rover Freelander=950.000
Range Rover Sport HSE#2,550.000
Range Rover evogue 3.0m
Acura MDX#850,000
Audi A4#500,000
Audi A6#700,000
BMW 3-Series#800,000
BMW 5-Series#1, 850,000
BMW X5#2,950,000
BMW X6#3,000,000
Infiniti FX35 #1,550,000
Infiniti FX45 #1,700,000
Infiniti QX4 #1,490,000
Mazda #600,000
Mazda MPV #560,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class #1,200,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class #2,050,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK #2,500,000 Mercedes-Benz=#1050,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 #2,000,000.etc.
FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE VEHICLES O8O 8271 2224 }
SOME OF THE AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #950,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #350,000
Toyota Camry muscle #950,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #550,000
Toyota Corolla le #550,000/#950,000. Corolla S, XLE
Toyota FJ Cruiser #1.1M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #750,000
Toyota Sienna #950,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #1.2M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #350,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.O8O 8271 2224 }