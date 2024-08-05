Kalu says Tinubu determines to develop South-east region

… lauds Igbos for not participating in national protest

Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker, Federal House of Representatives, has stated that President Bola Tinubu is determined to develop the South East region of the Country.

Kalu, made the statement while receiving Cosmos Ndukwe, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), presidential aspirant in the 2023 General Elections and his supporters, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The event took place in Ward C, Akanu Item, in Awuja Automous Community, Item, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, during his tour of electoral wards in his Bende Federal Constituency.

He argued that by signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law that President Tinubu, had done what previous presidents of Nigeria couldn’t do for the region.

The deputy speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, thanked the people of the South-East region for not participating in the ongoing #Endbadgovernance protest, noting that the APC-led Federal Government is keen in improving the Country’s economy.

“What is happening today is significant. People are coming to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because they know he is the only president that is doing what others couldn’t do.

“He’s a man, who has prioritized food security. More people will join our party, because they are seeing the light and they want to join our party. For 54 years, we were promised “Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation”, yet none was fulfilled. It was President Tinubu that remembered and signed the SEDC bill into law to develop the South East. We will continue to support him.

“It is one of our rules that when you want to join our party, you go to the grassroots. If you are a good politician, let us see your face at the ward level. So, the person we have here and the people he is coming with are well established politicians. Cosmos Ndukwe is a politician with a name. His track record is well known. From being a councillor to a presidential aspirant in PDP. He was also a deputy speaker. He’s strong politician in my constituency. So, don’t ignore him. This is a big catch”, he said.

Ndukwe in his response, thanked the deputy speaker for receiving him in his ward in Item.

He said that the decision to join APC was to support President Tinubu in his concerted effort to develop the South-East region in particular and Nigeria in general.

Ndukwe, a grassroots politician in Abia State, had previously served as a councillor, vice chairman, Aba North Local Government Area, chief of staff to former Governor Theodore Orji, commissioner, deputy speaker of Abia State House of Assembly and presidential aspirant in 2023 General Elections

The deputy speaker had earlier visited Item ward “A”, made up of four villages of Apanu, Amaekpu, Amaeke, Amaokwu, as well as Ward “B”, all in Item community, where he expressed gratitude to the people for voting for him in 2023 Elections.

He also distributed some bags of rice and fertilizers with cash gifts to the youths, women and men groups of the community.